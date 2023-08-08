Coach Doug Pederson said Saturday that Bigsby is "a sponge" in addition to his "size, speed [and] athleticism," John Shipley of SI.com reports.

The rookie third-round pick made a strong impression in rookie camp and has performed similarly in training camp. Travis Etienne was Jacksonville's workhorse tailback last season after James Robinson was shipped to the Jets and was expected to have a similar role in 2023, but Bigsby could see consistent touches week-to-week if he continues to build on the early foundation he's laid.