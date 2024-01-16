Bigsby rushed three times for 16 yards and returned four kickoffs for 99 yards during Jacksonville's Week 18 loss to Tennessee. He finished the season with 50 rushes for 132 yards and two touchdowns plus one catch for six yards.

The rookie third-round pick opened and finished the season as the Jags' primary backup tailback, but he worked in the No. 3 role from Week 12 to Week 16. Starter Travis Etienne played in all 17 games and was the clear workhorse in the backfield, leaving minimal opportunities for Jacksonville's other backs. The only other running back on the roster, D'Ernest Johnson, is set to become a free agent, so Bigsby has a strong chance of opening 2024 in the No. 2 role once again.