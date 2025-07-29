Travis Etienne seemed to be the feature back during Tuesday's practice, after Bigsby got more work with the starters last week, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

The report notes that Bigsby performed well Tuesday, reaching the second level on multiple runs even though Etienne got more work. The big takeaway is that both running backs are playing a lot of first-team snaps, while rookie fourth-round pick Bhayshul Tuten has been limited by a minor hamstring injury. Snaps and touches are up for grabs under new coach Liam Coen, who oversaw a dramatic transformation of Tampa Bay's running game last year.