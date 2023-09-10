Bigsby carried the ball seven times for 13 yards and a touchdown and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Colts.

It was a roller-coaster NFL debut for the 2023 third-round pick. Bigsby was the intended target on Trevor Lawrence's lone INT of the day, and he also wound up with the ball after a Lawrence fumble that the rookie assumed was an incomplete pass, only to have it knocked out of his hands and returned for an Indianapolis touchdown. Bigsby redeemed himself in the fourth quarter however, pushing the pile to the goal line on a carry from the Colts' five-yard line before finding paydirt on the next play. Travis Etienne remains the Jaguars' top running back, but Bigsby looks like he could have a consistent role in the red zone and on short yardage this season.