Bigsby carried the ball 14 times for 39 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Colts.

The second-year RB split the workload in the Jaguars' backfield with Travis Etienne, and while Etienne was more productive in terms of overall yardage (60 yards on 16 touches), Bigsby's one-yard TD plunge in the first quarter was the only score either of them managed. Bigsby wrapped up the 2024 campaign with 766 rushing yards on 168 carries, good for a 4.6 YPC that was far superior to Etienne's 3.7 mark, but the latter offers more as a pass catcher. The duo seem likely to remain in a timeshare to begin 2025.