Bigsby rushed twice for 10 yards and a touchdown and failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Texans.

The 22-year-old played just nine offensive snaps in the blowout loss, but he received some run early in the third quarter and punched in a one-yard touchdown after a long pass-interference penalty set up Jacksonville at the goal line. D'Ernest Johnson had a similar workload while starter Travis Etienne dominated the backfield work with 23 touches for 138 yards. Bigsby has just nine carries for 23 yards through three games, though he's received some goal-line work with a pair of scores.