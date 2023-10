Bigsby rushed three times for 10 yards during Sunday's 23-7 win against the Falcons in London.

The rookie third-round pick played just eight offensive snaps while starter Travis Etienne racked up 23 touches on an 85 percent snap share. Bigsby has 12 carries for 33 yards and two touchdowns through the first four games of the season as he remains nothing more than handcuff option for fantasy managers.