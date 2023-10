Bigsby carried three times for nine yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 20-10 win against the Steelers.

The 22-year-old saw six offensive snaps as starter Travis Etienne received 27 touches for 149 yards and a touchdown while playing an 89 percent snap share. Etienne continues to operate as Jacksonville's workhorse back, leaving minimal opportunities for Bigsby in the No. 2 role.