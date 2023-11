Bigsby carried three times for five yards and failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 34-3 loss to San Francisco.

Starter Travis Etienne had a season-low 11 touches in the blowout, but the lopsided score didn't benefit Bigsby much, as he played just 10 offensive snaps. No. 3 back D'Ernest Johnson had a similar snap count but turned five touches into 40 yards, which eclipses Bigsby's total scrimmage yards from the past five games combined.