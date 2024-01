Bigsby carried 10 times for 32 yards and wasn't targeted during Sunday's 26-0 win against the Panthers.

The rookie third-round pick entered the contest having played just six offensive snaps over the previous five games, but he tallied a career-high 10 carries as Jacksonville dominated Sunday from start to finish. Bigsby out-snapped D'Ernest Johnson 17 to 12 and may have reclaimed the No. 2 job in the Jaguars' backfield heading into Week 18.