Jaguars' Tanner Lee: Heading to Jacksonville

The Jaguars selected Lee in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 203rd overall.

Lee's physical tools are as good as any of the Day 3 quarterbacks, but there are warts to his game that will need to be worked on before he can compete for a starting job at the next level. He's 6-foot-4 with 10.5-inch hands and had the strongest arm at the Senior Bowl behind Josh Allen. Unfortunately, he has the same accuracy issues as Allen, having never completed more than 57.5 percent of his passes in any of his three collegiate seasons. His accuracy issues lend themselves to turnovers as well; Lee was picked off 16 times in his lone season at Nebraska after transferring in from Tulane. In the end, Lee is a toolsy prospect in the Christian Hackenberg vein that will need extensive coaching and development to turn the corner as a passer.