The Jaguars signed Lee from their practice squad on Friday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Lee was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and finally finds his spot on the team's active roster. With Cody Kessler (shoulder) nursing an injury and Blake Bortles only having a precarious hold on the starting job, it wouldn't be out of the question for Lee to see offensive snaps versus the Texans on Sunday.