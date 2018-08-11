Lee completed four of eight passes for 37 yards and lost a fumble in Thursday's preseason loss to the Saints. He added two carries for eight yards.

Lee was sacked five times and fumbled twice despite playing only nine offensive snaps. The rookie sixth-round pick was unlikely to unseat Cody Kessler as the the Jaguars' backup quarterback, and Thursday's effort strengthened that notion. The 25-year-old should see a higher volume reps in the coming preseason games, but seems like a prime candidate for the practice squad, at best.