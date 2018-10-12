Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Clear for Sunday's game
Gipson (hamstring) is not present on Friday's injury report.
Gipson exited last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with the hamstring issue but showed no issues at practice this week. The 28-year-old will reclaim his starting duties at free safety against the Cowboys.
