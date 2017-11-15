Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Five tackles in win
Gipson recorded five tackles, all solo, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's overtime win over the Chargers.
Gipson returned his fourth-quarter fumble recovery to the end zone but after review it was determined he was down once he recovered the ball. His five tackles were the most in a single game since Week 5.
