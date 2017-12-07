Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Fourth INT in win
Gipson grabbed his fourth interception of the season in Sunday's win over the Colts.
Gipson had four tackles (two solo), and the interception was his first since he had two Week 5 against the Steelers. The 27-year-old and the Jaguars will head to Seattle in Week 14 as they try to contain Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
