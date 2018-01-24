Gipson (foot) overcame early-week injury concerns and suited up for Jacksonville in the AFC championship, but managed just one tackle in a heartbreaking 24-20 loss to New England.

Gipson rebounded from an aggravated foot that forced him to miss the team's first two practices of the week, staying on the field for all 64 of the Jaguars' defensive snaps during the AFC championship game. In the locker room after Danny Amendola slipped behind Gipson for the game-winning touchdown, the veteran safety admitted that the strain to his big toe "was the toughest injury [he has ever] had to play with", Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.