Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Good for season finale
Gipson (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.
Gipson cropped up on the injury report Thursday with the foot issue, but it appears to have been a minor problem. The 28-year-old should take up his usual starting post at free safety in the season finale.
