Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Leaves game with stinger
Gipson sustained a stinger and is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Falcons.
The location of Gipson's injury isn't clear, but it doesn't sound like his situation is serious. Cody Davis and C.J. Reavis figure to see extended time at free safety in his absence.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Gets burned for game-clinching score•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Suiting up for AFC title game•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Questionable against New England•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Sports walking boot•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Injures foot Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...