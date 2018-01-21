Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Likely to suit up Sunday
Gipson (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The foot injury limited Gipson's participation in practice throughout the week, ultimately garnering him a questionable designation Friday. While Gipson probably won't be at full strength Sunday, it sounds like he's moving around well enough to give it a go with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. An important member of an exceptional Jaguars secondary, Gipson started all 16 games at free safety during the regular season, finishing with 64 tackles (53 solo), seven pass breakups and four interceptions.
