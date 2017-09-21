Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Limited in practice Thursday
Gipson (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Gipson sat out Wednesday's session, so his return Thursday on a limited basis is a good sign heading into the weekend. The free safety played all 68 defensive snaps for the Jaguars in their Week 2 loss to the Titans despite the injury, so the team is likely just taking precaution with the cornerback's practice usage heading into the Week 3 matchup with Baltimore.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Suiting up in Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Questionable ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Set to return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Sidelined during minicamp•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Active Sunday•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...