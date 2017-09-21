Gipson (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Gipson sat out Wednesday's session, so his return Thursday on a limited basis is a good sign heading into the weekend. The free safety played all 68 defensive snaps for the Jaguars in their Week 2 loss to the Titans despite the injury, so the team is likely just taking precaution with the cornerback's practice usage heading into the Week 3 matchup with Baltimore.