Gipson did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Gipson appears to have suffered an ankle injury during Jacksonville's Week 12 loss to the Bills, putting his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Colts in question. The starting free safety has not yet missed a game this season, but could need to fully return to practice Thursday or Friday in order to suit up Week 13. If Gipson is unable to go, Jarrod Wilson will slot into the starting lineup.

