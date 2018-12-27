Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Nursing foot injury
Gipson was added to Thursday's injury report with a foot injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Gipson appears to have picked up a foot injury in practice, the severity of which remains undisclosed. If the seventh-year pro is unable to suit up against the Texans in Week 17, expect Cody Davis to draw the start at free safety.
