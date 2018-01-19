Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Questionable against New England
Gipson (foot) is officially being ruled as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship against New England, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Gipson sported a walking boot early in the week after aggravating his foot amidst the Jaguars' 45-42 triumph over the Steelers last Sunday. The former Pro Bowl free safety hasn't missed a game since the 2015 season, but the injury had a visible effect on him as he was only able to play 44 of 78 defensive snaps in the divisional round, recording just one tackle. If Gipson is unable to go against the Patriots, third-year man out of San Jose State, Peyton Thompson would likely step in during his absence.
