Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Questionable Sunday with neck injury
Gipson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts due to a neck injury.
The injury rendered Gipson a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday. With 27 tackles and three interceptions on the campaign, Gipson has established himself as one of the more useful IDP options among defensive backs.
