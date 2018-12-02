Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Ready for Sunday's contest
Gipson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Colts.
Gipson didn't practice to start the week but was able to participate in limited fashion Friday and earn a questionable tag. The seventh-year pro has 41 tackles and six pass breakups, but he only had three tackles in the Jaguars last meeting with the Colts in Week 10.
