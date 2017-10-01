Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Ready for Sunday's contest
Gipson (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
As expected based on Friday's full practice participation, Gipson will be ready to start Sunday. The sixth-year safety has 11 tackles (eight solo), two pass breakups and an interception through the first three weeks.
