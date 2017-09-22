Gipson (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is in line to play Sunday against the Ravens, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.

With eight tackles (five solo) and one interception already this season, Gipson continues to prove his worth. The 27-year-old will be tasked with over the top coverage against wideouts Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace on Sunday and should be due for another busy snap count.