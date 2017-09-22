Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Ready to play Sunday
Gipson (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is in line to play Sunday against the Ravens, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.
With eight tackles (five solo) and one interception already this season, Gipson continues to prove his worth. The 27-year-old will be tasked with over the top coverage against wideouts Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace on Sunday and should be due for another busy snap count.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Suiting up in Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Questionable ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Set to return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Sidelined during minicamp•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...