Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Receives questionable tag
Gipson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts with an ankle injury.
Gipson was a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to show enough Friday to earn the questionable tag. Jarrod Wilson is next up on the depth chart should the veteran safety be unable to play this week.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Clear for Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Ruled out for rest of Sunday's tilt•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Leaves game with stinger•
-
Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Gets burned for game-clinching score•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...