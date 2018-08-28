Gipson (stinger) was seen participating in Tuesday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Gipson left Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons with a stringer and was unable to return. It appears as though it was minor though, as Kaye suggests that Gipson was a full participant Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jalen-ramsey.jpg

    Updated DST and kicker tiers

    Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...