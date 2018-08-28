Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Returns to practice Tuesday
Gipson (stinger) was seen participating in Tuesday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Gipson left Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons with a stringer and was unable to return. It appears as though it was minor though, as Kaye suggests that Gipson was a full participant Tuesday.
