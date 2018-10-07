Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Ruled out for rest of Sunday's tilt
Gipson has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' Public Relations Staff reports.
Gipson is just one of a handful of Jacksonville starters to be forced out of Sunday's tilt. It remains to be seen how long he'll be sidelined, but Jarrod Wilson will take over for the time being.
