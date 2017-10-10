Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Secures two interceptions in Week 6
Gipson recorded two picks in Sunday's win over the Steelers.
Gipson logged six tackles (five solo) to go along with his two interceptions. Both of his picks came in the fourth quarter, and he is now up to three total on the season. Overall, he played 78 of a possible 79 snaps and figures to continue being active on defense as the season progresses.
