Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Set to play Sunday
Gipson (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Gipson is off to a solid start through six games, notching 27 tackles (22 solo), five pass breakups and three interceptions. As the sixth-year safety continues consistently posting solid fantasy performances, he should be deployed in most fantasy formats.
