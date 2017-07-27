Gipson (undisclosed) is set to return to the practice field Thursday, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.

Gipson was limited during minicamp due to an undisclosed reason, but he does not appear to be slowed down by whatever the issue was anymore. The team was likely being cautious in order to ensure his health entering training camp. The 26-year-old started 16 games at free safety last season for the Jaguars, and projects to be the starting there again in Week 1.