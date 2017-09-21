Play

Gipson (ankle) did not participate at Jaguars' practice Wednesday.

Gipson started and played all 68 defensive snaps for the Jaguars in Week 2, so this looks to be cautionary or an aggravation of his previous ankle injury. It's difficult to gauge the 27-year-old's likelihood to play against the Ravens on Sunday until more information is provided later this week.

