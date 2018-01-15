Gipson was wearing a walking boot Monday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Gipson was only able to play 44 of 78 defensive snaps Sunday against the Steelers, recording just one tackle. The walking boot could be a sign that this injury may keep him out of the AFC Championship game. The ironman hasn't missed a game since the 2015 season, so it'll be necessary to see how Gipson progresses through this week's practices to see if he'll be ready for Sunday's meeting with the Patriots.