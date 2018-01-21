Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Suiting up for AFC title game
Gipson (foot) is active for Sunday's AFC championship matchup with the Patriots, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Gipson was questionable entering Sunday after being limited in practice throughout the week, but he was considered likely to play and it's no surprise to hear that he's suiting up. Gipson is a key member of Jacksonville's secondary and has started every game for the team this season. Barring further injury, expect him to see his typical role in the defense.
