Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Suiting up in Week 1
Gipson (ankle) is active Sunday for the Jaguars' Week 1 tilt with the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
After a disappointing inaugural season in Jacksonville, Gipson should have ample opportunity to improve his production in 2017 now that he's the undisputed starter at free safety following the offseason defection of Johnathan Cyprien. Gipson was limited during practice throughout the week due to the ankle injury, but isn't expected to see his snaps monitored in Week 1.
