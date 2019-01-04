Gipson had 54 tackles (44 solo) and one interception in 16 games during the 2018 season.

Gipson has posted similar numbers in his two previous seasons with Jacksonville, and was once again a reliable contributor at free safety. The 28-year-old has started all 48 games since signing with the team in 2016, but his low tackle totals make him easy to avoid as an IDP option. Gipson remains under contract through 2020, but he carries a cap hit north of $9 million next season and could be cut with only $1.6 million in dead cap, per Spotrac.com. The Jaguars grabbed Ronnie Harrison (knee) in the third round of last April's draft, but he seems more suited to take over at strong safety following the in-season release of Barry Church. Jacksonville heads into 2019 hurting for cap space while coming off a massively disappointing season, so whatever they decide regarding Gipson's status with the team won't be overly surprising.