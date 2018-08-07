Bryan is listed as day-to-day with an abdomen injury, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Bryan was selected by the Jaguars with the 29th overall pick in this year's draft, and while it's unclear exactly how severe the rookie's injury is, a day-to-day tag would suggest it isn't too serious. Bryan is expected to take on a backup role this season as part of a loaded Jacksonville defensive front.

Our Latest Stories