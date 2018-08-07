Jaguars' Taven Bryan: Battling abdomen injury
Bryan is listed as day-to-day with an abdomen injury, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Bryan was selected by the Jaguars with the 29th overall pick in this year's draft, and while it's unclear exactly how severe the rookie's injury is, a day-to-day tag would suggest it isn't too serious. Bryan is expected to take on a backup role this season as part of a loaded Jacksonville defensive front.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...