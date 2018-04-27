Jaguars' Taven Bryan: Joins the Jaguars

The Jaguars selected Bryan in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 29th overall.

The Jaguars don't have many needs, so a high-upside project like Bryan is a luxury easily afforded, especially considering his versatility provides considerable schematic flexibility. The Jags are loaded in the front seven and it might be difficult for Bryan to earn big snaps as a rookie, but he might be the heir to Malik Jackson's role if nothing else.