Jaguars' Taven Bryan: Joins the Jaguars
The Jaguars selected Bryan in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 29th overall.
The Jaguars don't have many needs, so a high-upside project like Bryan is a luxury easily afforded, especially considering his versatility provides considerable schematic flexibility. The Jags are loaded in the front seven and it might be difficult for Bryan to earn big snaps as a rookie, but he might be the heir to Malik Jackson's role if nothing else.
-
Moore a Steve Smith Carolina clone?
The Panthers snap up Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft, and...
-
Martavis as Raider? Curb enthusiasm
The Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Dave Richard says...
-
Giants draft Barkley at No. 2 overall
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Giants drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall, and Barkley...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen? Dave Richard...
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...