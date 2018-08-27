Bryan (abdomen) made one tackle in Saturday's 17-6 preseason win over the Falcons.

It was Bryan's preseason debut after missing the first two games with an abdominal injury. The Jaguars gave their rookie first-round pick the most defensive snaps (35) on the team but he failed to make much noise. Bryan was slated to be a reserve lineman in 2018 but he could see an uptick in usage if Marcell Dareus' pectoral injury is serious.

More News
Our Latest Stories