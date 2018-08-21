Bryan (abdomen) returned to practice Monday but is still taking things "one day at a time," FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Bryan has been battling the abdominal injury for a couple weeks and sat out both of the Jaguars' preseason contests thus far. The 22-year-old's recent return to practice -- even in a limited capacity -- is a step in the right direction, but it remains to be seen when the rookie first-round pick will be able to make his game debut.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...