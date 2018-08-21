Bryan (abdomen) returned to practice Monday but is still taking things "one day at a time," FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Bryan has been battling the abdominal injury for a couple weeks and sat out both of the Jaguars' preseason contests thus far. The 22-year-old's recent return to practice -- even in a limited capacity -- is a step in the right direction, but it remains to be seen when the rookie first-round pick will be able to make his game debut.