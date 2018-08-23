Bryan (abdomen) will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Bryan made 37 tackles -- six for a loss -- and four sacks during 10 games in his final season at the University of Florida. The Jaguars are excited to see what their rookie first-round pick can do in his first NFL action. They have a stacked defensive line in Jacksonville, however, so working into a situational role will be Bryan's first step.

