Bryan had three assisted tackles in Thursday's loss at Tennessee.

Bryan was tabbed for the first start of his career Thursday and saw a season-high 32 snaps. The rookie first-round pick has been limited to a rotational role this season and has 16 tackles (nine solo) and zero sacks. The Jaguars are out of the playoff picture at 4-9, which could help the 22-year-old see some additional snaps over the final three games of the season.

