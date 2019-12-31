Jaguars' Taven Bryan: Secures second sack
Bryan had four tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Colts.
The 2018 first-round pick started eight of the final nine games of the season in place of Marcell Dareus (abdomen) and finished 2019 with 33 tackles (18 solo), two sacks and one forced fumble. Dareus has a club option for 2020 and fellow starter at defensive tackle Abry Jones is also under contract, so Bryan could return to a rotational role next season.
