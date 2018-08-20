Bryan (abdomen) sat out Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Bryan has missed both preseason contests thus far as he deals with the abdomen injury. The 22-year-old was initially listed day-to-day but the severity of the injury is still unknown. The Jaguars could simply be remaining cautious to avoid rushing back their rookie first-round pick, who's set to serve in a reserve role on the defensive line this season.