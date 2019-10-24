Jaguars' Taven Bryan: Slotting into starting lineup
Bryan is expected to draw the start at left defensive tackle versus the Jets on Sunday, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
Bryan will draw the start in place of Marcell Dareus (abdomen), who is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to core muscle surgery. The 2018 first-round pick has played a rotational role to this point, notching eight tackles (four solo) and one sack across seven contests.
