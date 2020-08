Bryan (knee) has been dealing with a bone bruise he suffered in practice last Saturday and is week-to-week as a result, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

The 2018 first-round selection will play an integral role on the Jaguars' defensive line given the departures of Al Woods (COVID-19 opt-out) and Rodney Gunter (retired) this offseason. In 16 games last season, Bryan recorded 33 tackles (18 solo), two sacks and a forced fumble.