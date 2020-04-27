Jaguars' Tavien Feaster: Heads to Jacksonville
Feaster signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Feaster joins a crowded Jacksonville backfield behind top option Leonard Fournette (neck), setting him up to compete for a potential reserve or special-teams role. The UDFA out of South Carolina carried the ball 124 times for 672 yards and five scores as a senior in 2019.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
Heath Cummings releases his rookie rankings for the 2020 class, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire...
-
Rookie Survey: Rankings, top sleepers
How does the Fantasy Football Today team view the 2020 rookie class? We asked them the five...
-
4/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reveals their updated QB rankings, with Dak Prescott as the clear QB3. Who rounds...
-
Report: Winston heading to Saints
Winston is reportedly close to signing a one-year deal in New Orleans to backup Drew Brees,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Conner
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.